Cabinet spokesman Chen Shih-kai named new transportation minister

Taipei, Aug. 29 (CNA) Cabinet spokesperson Chen Shih-kai (陳世凱) will become the new transportation minister, a role left vacant after Li Men-yen (李孟諺) resigned last week following the revelation of his extramarital affair, Premier Cho Jung-tai (卓榮泰) said Thursday.

Chen, who served as a spokesperson in President Lai Ching-te's (賴清德) presidential campaign and for the Cabinet after Lai took office in May, is expected to take up the post of minister of transportation and communications on Sept. 2.

At a Cabinet press briefing, the premier expressed confidence in Chen's ability to lead the ministry despite his lack of a proven track record in the field.

Chen's years of service at the Taichung City Council exposed him to local transportation affairs, Cho said, referring to the 47-year-old's past role as a city councilor from 2010 to 2022.

Cho also highlighted Chen's academic background in politics and understanding of business management, expressing high hopes that Chen would quickly become familiar with the responsibilities of the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) and lead the ministry effectively.

Chen, meanwhile, acknowledged that there would be a need for him to rapidly and, with dedication, learn about the ministry's operations but noted that he would "respect the professionals," without elaborating.

Chen added that his current duties would be taken up by the Cabinet's deputy spokesperson Julia Hsieh (謝子涵) until his successor was appointed.

He later told CNA that improving transportation networks in eastern Taiwan would be his top priority, and that he would work to ensure that both planned and ongoing projects were carried out according to schedule.

Li, who became the MOTC head on May 20, promptly offered his resignation on Aug. 19 after rumors about his decade-long extramarital affair began circulating on a popular online platform in Taiwan.

Li's resignation was accepted by the Cabinet later the same day, making him the shortest-living transportation minister in more than seven decades in Taiwan.

In his statement, Li apologized and said his "past personal behavior" had "distressed his wife and family" and "impacted public confidence" in the MOTC.

Li, 57, previously served as the Cabinet's secretary-general for four years.