Taiwan, Japan hold 6th maritime talks in Taipei

Taipei, Aug. 26 (CNA) Taiwan and Japan held the sixth edition of their Maritime Affairs Cooperation Dialogue in Taipei on Monday, focusing on five key areas, but neither side disclosed what actually transpired during the afternoon encounter as of Monday evening.

The meeting, held at the Grand Hotel Taipei, focused on cooperation on maritime security, conservation of the marine environment, "marine power development," fisheries and marine science, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said in a statement.

At the start of the meeting, Taiwan-Japan Relations Association Chairperson Su Jia-chyuan (蘇嘉全) said that in addition to those issues, ensuring the safety of nuclear energy was also on the agenda.

Su said the two countries had inked MOUs in the past on rescue work in maritime emergencies and disasters, tackling marine debris, marine science, and maritime smuggling and illegal border exit and entry, and he hoped the two sides could gradually make progress in these fields.

The meeting comes at a time when one of the main irritants in Taiwan-Japan relations has been Japan's crackdown on Taiwan's fishing boats illegally operating in waters that are off limits to them.

It intercepted two vessels in July, the Fu Yang No. 266 near Amami-Oshima Island in early July and the Fu Shen near Yonaguni Island on July 28. Both ships were released after paying fines of around 6 million Japanese yen (US$37,203).

Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association Chairman Mitsuo Ohashi said that since its launch in 2016, the Maritime Affairs Cooperation Dialogue has served as an avenue for constructive discussions to push forward mutually advantageous maritime cooperation.

Also referencing the four MOUs, Ohashi said the documents have enabled Taiwan and Japan to make concrete progress on maritime cooperation.

This has allowed their friendship and mutual trust to flourish, providing a solid foundation for peace and stability in the region, Ohashi said.

The association has been active in holding events to share Japan's maritime knowledge, Ohashi said.

In 2023, for example, it co-hosted a Global Cooperation Training Framework workshop with Taiwan, the United States, Australia and Saint Lucia, during which international participants shared their experience in responding to marine disasters, he said.

Agencies involved in the meeting included the Ocean Affairs Council, the Coast Guard Administration, Ocean Conservation Administration, National Academy of Marine Research, Nuclear Safety Commission, National Science and Technology Council, the Fisheries Agency and MOFA, according to the MOFA statement.