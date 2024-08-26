DPP secretary-general to visit U.S. on behalf of party chair Lai
Taipei, Aug. 26 (CNA) Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Secretary-General Lin Yu-chang (林右昌) will visit the United States on behalf of party chairman and Republic of China (Taiwan) President Lai Ching-te (賴清德), an anonymous source from the ruling party said on Monday.
Lin, tasked by Lai with the mission, is scheduled to leave for the 13-day visit to the U.S. on Aug. 31, during which he will visit five cities -- San Francisco, Los Angeles, Houston, New York and Washington, according to the source familiar with the matter.
While there, Lin will meet with Taiwanese expatriates and inspect DPP chapters in the western, eastern and southern U.S. to thank them for their firm support for Lai and Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴), it said.
In Washington, Lin will meet think tank members and U.S. political figures, but the itinerary will not be made public based on mutual consent, the source said.
