DEFENSE/U.S. warship transits Taiwan Strait
Taipei, Aug. 22 (CNA) A United States military vessel transited the Taiwan Strait Thursday, according to Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND).
The vessel sailed north through the Taiwan Strait, the MND said in a statement, adding that it was closely monitoring nearby airspace and waters as the ship made the transit and observed nothing unusual.
In its statement, the U.S. 7th Fleet identified the ship as the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson.
The ship was conducting a routine Taiwan Strait transit through waters where high-seas freedom of navigation and overflight apply under international law, according to the statement.
"Ralph Johnson's transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the United States' commitment to upholding freedom of navigation for all nations as a principle," the statement read. "No member of the international community should be intimidated or coerced into giving up their rights and freedoms."
Meanwhile, Li Xi (李熹), spokesperson for the People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theater Command, criticized the U.S. for "trumpeting" the transit.
The command mobilized air and naval forces to shadow the USS Ralph Johnson as it was sailing up the strait in accordance with China's law, Li said in a statement.
"The command will remain vigilant at all times and remain steadfast in its resolve to uphold national sovereignty and regional peace," according to the statement.
The U.S. last transited the Taiwan Strait on May 8 when it sailed the guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey down through the strait.
