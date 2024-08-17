Japan's outgoing prime minister says ties with Taiwan to further deepen

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Tokyo/Taipei, Aug. 17 (CNA) Outgoing Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on social media on Friday that Taiwan was "an extremely important partner" for Japan and that he believed relations between the two sides would continue to deepen.

Kishida, who has earlier this week announced that he would not seek re-election as the leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), made the comment in response to President Lai Ching-te's (賴清德) post on X.

Kishida thanked the "warm support from Taiwan," which he described as an "an extremely important partner" that shares fundamental values, such as freedom, democracy, human rights and the rule of law, with Japan.

"[I] believe that the 'kizuna,' the deep emotional bond, between Japan and Taiwan will continue to deepen in the future," he added.

Kishida said on Wednesday that he would not run for LDP president in his party's election in September, meaning that he will step down as prime minister, a role that the 67-year-old has served for nearly three years.

Kishida's decision to bow out came as the LDP, which has been in power for most of the time since its founding in 1955, has become embroiled in political scandals in recent months, taking a toll on the prime minister's support rate.

Following the announcement, Lai thanked the Japanese prime minster for his support for Taiwan and emphasis on peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, via social media.

Relations between Taiwan and Japan have deepened under Kishida's leadership, Lai said, while expressing hope that both sides could be further united in addressing global challenges and pursuing prosperity.

Separately, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said in a press release on Friday that a delegation comprising more than 70 members of the LDP's youth division will arrive in Taiwan on Monday for a five-day visit.

Led by Takako Suzuki, a member of the Japanese House of Representatives, the delegation will meet with Lai, Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴), and Legislative Speaker Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), among other officials, MOFA said.

In addition to Suzuki, the overseas studies group includes eight House of Representatives members and young LDP members from various regions of Japan, according to the ministry.

During their stay in Taiwan from Monday until Aug. 23, the group will also travel to Hualien to help boost tourism in the region hit hard by a major earthquake in April.