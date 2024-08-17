KMT chairman emphasizes dialogue with China for regional stability

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

San Francisco, Aug. 16 (CNA) Eric Chu (朱立倫), chairman of the opposition Kuomintang (KMT), said on Friday that his party will continue to engage China to strengthen stability in the region.

During his trip to the United States, Chu said he believed the KMT and the U.S. share a mutual goal to boost regional stability through dialogue with China instead of confrontation.

Chu said the KMT also has faith that Taiwan's friends in the U.S. have a full understanding that his party is able to serve as an anchor to maintain regional stability, adding that he was confident the KMT's stance had been well received by the U.S.

The KMT chair departed for the U.S. on Thursday night Taipei time to kick off his trip, with the first stop being San Francisco, where he visited the KMT's U.S. headquarters for its annual assembly and to celebrate the 130th anniversary of the founding of the party on Friday U.S. time.

On the sidelines of a training forum attended by KMT staff, Chu said the party's critical policy to deal with powers around Taiwan is to "get closer to the U.S., make friends with Japan and maintain peace with China."

The KMT, which has been viewed as a China-friendly political party, compared with the pro-independence ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), is seeking a balance in terms of relationships, while getting along with Washington and Beijing at the same time, Chu said.

He added that the year of 2024 will be a critical year for the U.S., referring to the upcoming presidential election slated for November.

Therefore, the KMT's representatives attended the 2024 Republican National Convention in Wisconsin in July, and the party will send a delegation comprised of KMT legislators to the Democratic National Convention scheduled to open on Aug. 19 in Chicago, to allow the party's American friends to have a better grasp about the KMT's policy to get closer to the U.S., Chu said.

Chu added that the KMT has been reshaping itself in recent years by recruiting young blood, urging young overseas Taiwanese to join the party to make the organization younger.

He added that he hopes more young people will serve as the KMT's party representatives.

Through a visit to the KMT's U.S. headquarters in San Francisco, Chu said, he aimed to unite the party representatives in the U.S. and Canada, and expressed heartfelt gratitude for the long-term support from overseas Taiwanese communities there.

During his stay in San Francisco, Chu also attended a forum organized by the think tank Hoover Institution and held discussions with more than 25 scholars.

After meeting with these American scholars, Chu said the forum focused on three major topics: energy issues in Taiwan, the attitude of people in Taiwan toward the upcoming presidential vote in the U.S., and regional stability.

Chu said many of the American scholars he met with once served either in the Republican government or the Democratic government and they said no matter whether the GOP or the Democratic Party wins the election, Washington is expected to maintain stable ties with Taipei.

Chu said he told them that Taiwan is an "important ally" of the U.S. and will continue to be.

Kharis Templeman, one of the American scholars attending the forum, told CNA that Hoover Institution scholars are planning to visit Taiwan in September.

Later Friday, Chu is scheduled to meet with representatives from Silicon Valley to exchange views about technology upgrades and technology competitiveness.

On Saturday, Chu will fly to Houston to attend the Taiwan Benevolent Association of America's 46th annual convention.

After his visit to Houston, Chu will stay in the U.S. for some time for personal reasons as his two children are studying there. The KMT did not provide information about when the chairman will wrap up his trip to the U.S.