50 Taiwanese 'youth ambassadors' to visit Belize, Guatemala

Taipei, Aug. 16 (CNA) Following two weeks of training in Taipei, 50 "youth ambassadors" taking part in an annual Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) outreach program will embark on a 12-day trip to diplomatic allies Belize and Guatemala next week.

Speaking at a send-off ceremony at MOFA headquarters Friday, Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) encouraged the young ambassadors to "boost awareness of Taiwan" and help "further bilateral relations" between Taiwan and the two Central American countries.

According to MOFA, the 50 undergraduate students selected for the International Youth Ambassadors Exchange Program will leave on their 12-day trip to Central America on Aug. 20 and take part in a range of activities, such as seminars, volunteer work, and cultural exchanges.

Lin said these exchanges would "deepen the bonds" between Taiwan and its two allies and "elevate the role that Taiwan plays in the international community."

"Everyone can be a diplomat," Lin said. "I think you will represent our country with pride and dignity."

The selected youth ambassadors will stay in Belize from Aug. 21 to Aug. 25 (all local times) and in Guatemala from Aug. 25 to Aug. 29, MOFA said.

Candice Augusta Pitts, the Belizean ambassador to Taiwan, said the MOFA program provided young people with "the experiences, the exposure, and the wherewithal that [they] may need to be active participants in global affairs."

"Since young people are our future, it is imperative that we involve them in the practice of diplomacy, so that they can learn to manage international relationships and collaborate to address and solve the problems of our world," Pitts said.

Meanwhile, Guatemalan ambassador to Taiwan Oscar Adolfo Padilla Lam said the students' upcoming visit to his country would help "strengthen the deep friendship that has existed for more than 90 years between Guatemala and the Republic of China [Taiwan's official name]."

He said Guatemala, which established diplomatic relations with the Republic of China in 1933, remained "an ally and a staunch friend who unwaveringly supports Taiwan" in participating in the international community.

According to MOFA, this year's youth ambassadors, all of whom are Taiwanese nationals aged 18-35, were selected for their strong command of English or Spanish, outstanding academic performances, or special talents in the arts.

Initiated in 2009, more than 1,800 students have been selected for the International Youth Ambassadors program, MOFA said.

Belize and Guatemala are among the 12 countries around the world that formally recognize the Republic of China. Half of them are in Central America and the Caribbean.