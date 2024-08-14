Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
Search

KMT Chairman to leave for U.S. trip Thursday

08/14/2024 08:02 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
KMT chairman Eric Chu. CNA photo Aug. 14, 2024
KMT chairman Eric Chu. CNA photo Aug. 14, 2024

Taipei, Aug. 14 (CNA) The chairman of Taiwan's main opposition party Kuomintang (KMT) Eric Chu (朱立倫) will leave for a visit to the United States Thursday night, he announced Wednesday.

He will first visit the U.S. KMT headquarters in San Francisco for its annual assembly and to celebrate the 130th anniversary of the founding of the party on Friday.

He will also visit overseas Taiwanese communities, the Hoover Institution at Stanford University and attend an overseas Taiwanese technology meeting in San Jose that day, he said.

On Saturday, Chu will fly to Houston to attend the Taiwan Benevolent Association of America's 46th annual convention.

KMT legislators will also head to Chicago for the 2024 Democratic National Convention slated for Aug. 19-22 to help maintain good relationships with the government and political parties in the U.S., Chu added.

Chu said maintaining friendly bonds with the U.S., Japan and China is necessary. The party will stand with democratic nations, remain friendly with neighboring countries and continue to engage in dialogue with China, to help improve people's lives, he added.

(By Liu Kuan-ting and Wu Kuan-hsien)

Enditem/kb

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.122