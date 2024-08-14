KMT Chairman to leave for U.S. trip Thursday

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Aug. 14 (CNA) The chairman of Taiwan's main opposition party Kuomintang (KMT) Eric Chu (朱立倫) will leave for a visit to the United States Thursday night, he announced Wednesday.

He will first visit the U.S. KMT headquarters in San Francisco for its annual assembly and to celebrate the 130th anniversary of the founding of the party on Friday.

He will also visit overseas Taiwanese communities, the Hoover Institution at Stanford University and attend an overseas Taiwanese technology meeting in San Jose that day, he said.

On Saturday, Chu will fly to Houston to attend the Taiwan Benevolent Association of America's 46th annual convention.

KMT legislators will also head to Chicago for the 2024 Democratic National Convention slated for Aug. 19-22 to help maintain good relationships with the government and political parties in the U.S., Chu added.

Chu said maintaining friendly bonds with the U.S., Japan and China is necessary. The party will stand with democratic nations, remain friendly with neighboring countries and continue to engage in dialogue with China, to help improve people's lives, he added.