U.S. congressional delegation visits Taiwan

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Aug. 11 (CNA) A United States congressional delegation is visiting Taiwan for five days to meet with President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) and other senior officials, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) announced on Sunday.

Marilyn Strickland, a Democrat representing the state of Washington, leads the delegation that also includes her Democratic Party colleagues Julia Brownley of California, Jill Tokuda of Hawaii, and Jasmine Crockett of Texas, MOFA said in a press release.

During their visit from Sunday through Thursday, the congresswomen will meet with Lai and Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴), and be invited to a banquet hosted by Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) "to exchange views on important issues on Taiwan-U.S. relations, cross-strait and regional peace and security," according to the press release.

Since this delegation is comprised entirely of female lawmakers, the ministry said it "also looks forward to engaging in talks on women's participation in political and public life."

Aside from Tokuda, all the other members of the delegation are making their first visit to Taiwan, MOFA said.

All the members of the visiting delegation "have long been concerned about the situation in the Indo-Pacific and Taiwan Strait security," the press release said, adding that they have a "friendly stance" towards Taiwan.