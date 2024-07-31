Filipino fisher injured in collision between Taiwan, China fishing boats

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 31 (CNA) A Filipino fisher was sent to a hospital in outlying Penghu County where he received medical attention after sustaining an injury to his abdomen during a collision between a Taiwanese fishing boat and a Chinese fishing vessel on Wednesday, the Coast Guard Administration (CGA) said.

A report was filed at around 9 a.m. regarding a collision between the Taiwanese-owned Sheng Jong Cai No. 36 and the Chinese Min Hui Yu No. 1486 in waters 42.5 nautical miles (78 km) northwest of Qimei Island, Penghu County, the CGA said in a statement.

The CGA's 600-tonne Yong Kang patrol vessel arrived at the scene at 11 a.m. and issued broadcasts ordering the two ships to power down their engines to be boarded and checked. The Chinese boat then sped off following a zigzagging path, prompting the CGA ship to deploy water cannons, it said.

Meanwhile, another CGA vessel took the injured Filipino on the Taiwanese boat to a medical facility in Magong, Penghu, while the 100-tonne CGA patrol vessel "PP-10087" joined the pursuit of the Chinese ship, it said.

The collision also caused damage to the hull of the Taiwanese vessel, including two ruptures in the stern where the cargo hold is located, the CGA said.

It was unclear whether one vessel deliberately sailed close to the other to provoke tensions. More clarity on the incident is expected when the Sheng Jong Cai No. 36 crew give their statement after the ship docks late Wednesday evening, CGA personnel told CNA.

Photo courtesy of Taiwanese fishing boat skipper July 31, 2024

Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council and Fisheries Agency will help the Taiwanese crew seek compensation from the Chinese side, if appropriate, after the CGA collects all evidence.

The Chinese fishing vessel was intercepted and boarded by personnel from a China Coast Guard ship about 10 nautical miles west of the median line of the Taiwan Strait at around 1 p.m., the CGA said, adding that its personnel briefed their Chinese counterparts on the incident using a radio transmitter.

The Taiwanese fishing vessel, meanwhile, was escorted by CGA Penghu and Tainan patrol vessels to Singda Harbor where it underwent repair and maintenance, the CGA said.

The Yong Kang will continue to be deployed in waters off Penghu to ensure the safety of Taiwanese fishing boats, it said.

With China's closed fishing season about to end, Taiwanese fishing vessels in the area are advised to be vigilant due to a rising number of fishing vessels.

In case of an accident or harassment, crew members can call the CGA's 118 hotline or file a report with the Fishery Radio Station, the CGA said.