Deputy Speaker Chiang meets with Czech Senate president in Prague

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 24 (CNA) A legislative delegation led by Deputy Speaker Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) met with Czech Senate President Miloš Vystrčil and other officials in Prague on Tuesday, according to a statement released by Chiang's office in Taipei Wednesday.

During the meeting, Chiang highlighted the European Union's "Global Gateway" initiative and proposed that Taiwan and the Czech Republic could serve as "gateways" to their respective regions, promoting greater cooperation and connecting more democratic allies.

Chiang also underscored the Czech Republic's recent role in "opening European doors for Taiwan" and discussed the importance of concrete bilateral cooperation, the statement said.

In addition, Chiang thanked Vystrčil for making a show of support by visiting Taiwan in 2020, the statement added.

Chiang noted the significant progress made in Taiwan-Czech relations, including direct flights, trade, and cultural exchanges while Vystrčil expressed appreciation for the deepening friendship despite past challenges, according to the statement.

The delegation also spoke with Czech senators, who noted that pandemic-related disruptions had halted student exchanges between high schools.

With Czech students now in Taiwan, there is hope for Taiwanese students to study in the Czech Republic, aiming to enhance cultural and educational exchanges in the future, the statement said.

(By Kuo Chien-shen and Evelyn Yang) Enditem/ASG

Related News

July 23: Speaker invited to National Palace Museum exhibition opening in Prague