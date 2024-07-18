To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taiwan is one of the largest buyers of U.S. arms: Republican lawmakers

Washington, July 17 (CNA) Two Republican lawmakers on Wednesday said Taipei is one of the biggest buyers of American defense equipment and reiterated U.S. support for Taiwan.

U.S. Congressman Michael McCaul, who chairs the House Foreign Affairs Committee, made the comments via email after he was asked by CNA about Donald Trump's recent interview with Bloomberg Businessweek in which the former U.S. president said that Taiwan should pay the U.S. for its defense.

Trump, who is the Republican nominee in November's U.S. presidential election, "is right that U.S. allies should always play a significant role in their own defense," McCaul said.

"Taiwan is a perfect example of what we want all our allies to do. They have consistently been one of the biggest buyers of U.S. weapons for its defense."

The lawmaker also criticized President Joe Biden's administration for being slow to work with the U.S. defense industry to get paid orders, including Taiwan's, delivered to allies on time.

"With two hot wars and one hot zone, we need a president who will take the steps needed to get our defense industrial base on track to meet the threats we face today," McCaul added.

Mario Diaz-Balart, co-chair of the Congressional Taiwan Caucus, also told CNA in a separate email that the U.S. Congress stands strongly with its democratic ally and partner Taiwan, emphasizing that Taipei has been instrumental in maintaining peace within the Indo-Pacific region and countering the malign influence of the Chinese Communist Party.

Diaz-Balart, who is also chairman of the State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Subcommittee, was one of the sponsors of a series of national security supplemental bills relating to Taiwan that were signed into law earlier this year.

"These critical pieces of legislation included US$2 billion in Foreign Military Financing for Taiwan and partners in the Indo-Pacific to strengthen defense capabilities, promote regional stability, and support U.S. national security interests," Diaz-Balart said.

Taiwan, the lawmaker added, has been "one of the largest buyers of U.S. defense equipment, purchased with Taiwan's own funding, supporting American businesses and jobs."

"The United States remains steadfast in its support of the people of Taiwan, and I have no doubt that will continue under a Trump administration," he added.

(By Chung Yu-chen and Ko Lin) Enditem/JT > Chinese Version

