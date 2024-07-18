To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taiwan has been paying for its defense: U.S. State Department

Washington, July 17 (CNA) Taiwan has been paying for its own defense, a U.S. State Department official emphasized on Wednesday, noting that purchases of military equipment are important to the U.S. economy and for ensuring regional security.

Spokesman Matthew Miller was asked at a Department of State press briefing about recent comments by Donald Trump, the Republican nominee in November's U.S. presidential election, who said during an interview with Bloomberg Businessweek that Taiwan should pay Washington for protection.

"Taiwan has been purchasing military equipment from the United States to the tune of billions of dollars," Miller responded. He also noted that purchasing such equipment supports American manufacturing and technology.

"The purchases that they [Taiwan] have made not only are important, we believe, to regional security, but are important to the United States economy," he added.

Citing the security cooperation that the U.S. has provided over the decades, Miller said Taiwan has purchased necessary military equipment and that "it has not been in any way charity from the United States."

He also highlighted the importance of cross-strait peace and stability and how it was essential to the U.S., Americans and the global economy.

Miller said the first-ever foreign military financing (FMF) package for Taiwan that would be partly funded by U.S. taxpayers reflected the U.S.' longstanding commitment to Taiwan to ensure it has "the defense articles and services necessary for it to maintain a sufficient self-defense capability."

Separately, Taiwan's representative office in Washington said the support for the country has always been bipartisan.

The office added that Taiwan is willing and determined to take on more responsibility for its self-defense.