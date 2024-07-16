Vice premier looks to bolster scientific cooperation with Japan

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 16 (CNA) Taiwan looks forward to furthering its scientific cooperation with Japan, Vice Premier Cheng Li-chiun (鄭麗君) told two visiting Japanese parliamentarians in Taipei on Tuesday.

Taiwan and Japan can collaborate on research and development, as well as semiconductors, artificial intelligence (AI), and technologies in the clean energy and medical sectors, Cheng said during a meeting at the Executive Yuan.

Describing Taiwan and Japan as "partners," the vice premier noted that the two sides could support each other while restructuring global supply chains.

Speaking in the same vein, Japanese House of Representative Keisuke Suzuki said that he hoped Taiwan and Japan could work together in the face of common challenges and ensure mutual prosperity.

According to Suzuki, those challenges include minimizing the economic impact of low birth rates, reducing dependence on the Chinese market and addressing disruptions to energy and food imports.

Suzuki, who serves as convener of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) Taiwan project team, was joined by Representative Yasutaka Nakasone at the meeting.

Suzuki and Nakasone are in Taiwan for a three-day trip, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release shortly after their arrival Monday.

Suzuki noted that the group met with President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) on Monday, but he did not go into detail about what was discussed in that meeting.

At Tuesday's meeting, Cheng also thanked Japan for repeatedly expressing concerns over peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, adding that Taiwan remained committed to maintaining the status quo and enhancing its self-defense capabilities.