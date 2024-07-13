President Lai inspects Keelung naval base

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 13 (CNA) President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) on Saturday inspected the Weihai Naval Base in the Port of Keelung, home to Taiwan military's 131st Fleet and its indigenously built Tuo Jiang-class corvettes.

Addressing the fleet, Lai said it is vested with the important tasks of patrolling waters to the south and northeast of the country and escorting transports to the country's outlying islands.

In addition, Lai said the high-efficiency Tuo Jiang-class stealth corvettes stationed at the base have helped to strengthen national security and represent the cross-section of Taiwan's ongoing projects to build warships domestically.

Lai also referred to an ongoing project to relocate military harbors at the naval base port westward, which entails building new office buildings and dormitories for the troops stationed at the base.

The project is expected to not only significantly improve their living conditions but also boost national defense and the development of Keelung, Lai said.

Lai also gave the fleet a monetary reward meant to boost the morale of its members.