Constitutional Court to hear arguments on oversight laws in August

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 4 (CNA) The Constitutional Court will hear oral arguments in August on the constitutionality of a package of controversial amendments passed by the Legislature at the end of May that opposition lawmakers said would strengthen their ability to supervise the executive branch.

The oral arguments are scheduled to be held in Taipei on Aug. 6, the Judicial Yuan, which oversees the Constitutional Court, said in a press release on Thursday.

Relevant parties will present their views to the Constitutional Court on whether the amendments, which went into effect on June 26, contravene the Constitution and whether the deliberation that led up to their passage in the Legislative Yuan constitute "palpable" and "sufficient" defects.

The case was brought separately to the court over the past week by the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislative caucus, the Executive Yuan, President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) and the Control Yuan, as part of a DPP-led effort to overturn amendments that they believe are unconstitutional.

The changes to the Law Governing the Legislative Yuan's Power and the Criminal Code were pushed through by Kuomintang (KMT) and Taiwan People's Party (TPP) lawmakers, who together occupy a majority of seats in the Legislature, on May 28.

The updated laws grant the Legislative Yuan new investigative powers, including the power to hold hearings. Public officials are subject to fines or jail time if they refuse to attend hearings or provide information when asked to do so by legislators, or if they present false information, according to the amendments.

Individuals or entities in the private sector may also face penalties if they are deemed uncooperative.

The amendments also include provisions that could compel the President of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to give an annual state of the nation address and then field questions from the floor at the Legislative Yuan.

Thursday's announcement came two days after the Judicial Yuan said that the Constitutional Court planned to hold a preparatory hearing for an injunction requested by the DPP petitioners seeking to halt enforcement of the new amendments.

The KMT and TPP's efforts to amend the Law Governing the Legislative Yuan's Power and the Criminal Code sparked widespread opposition.

Tens of thousands of protesters gathered outside the Legislative Yuan in the days leading up to the passing of the amendments on May 28, with an estimated 100,000 demonstrators rallying on May 24 alone.

Last month, Lai said that "The Legislature should naturally engage in reforms, but refrain from an excessive expansion of power."

"Any proposal for legislative reform should remain legal and constitutional", he added.

The continued controversy over the amendments represents a political struggle between the DPP-led executive branch and the opposition-dominated legislative branch that emerged as a result of January's elections.

(By Teng Pei-ju) Enditem/JT

Related News

July 27: Cabinet formally seeks court injunction, ruling on oversight laws

July 26: DPP caucus formally requests injunction, ruling on oversight laws

June 24: KMT, TPP slam Lai over plan to seek constitutional ruling on reform bills

June 21: Legislature votes down Cabinet's reconsideration request

June 12: Parties to campaign across Taiwan ahead of legislative oversight bills vote

June 11: President approves request for Legislature to reconsider bills

May 28

● Amendment criminalizing contempt of Legislature passes into law

● Third reading of major part of 'legislative reform' bills passed

● Taiwan lawmakers have passed contentious reform bills. Now what?