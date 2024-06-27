To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, June 27 (CNA) This year's Han Kuang military exercises will include drills at Taoyuan International Airport and Taipei Songshan Airport, according to safety notices recently published by the Maritime and Port Bureau.

Both drills will involve training using helicopters and have a flight altitude limit of 1,500 feet, according to the notices, suggesting that they could be anti-takeover and anti-aircraft drills.

The drill in Taoyuan will take place July 25, and the one in Taipei on July 23, according to the notices.

The airspace in the vicinity of Taoyuan International Airport will be closed from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on the day of the drill, while the airspace around Taipei Songshan Airport will be closed from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. for the July 23 drill, the notices said.

Taiwan last year staged part of the annual drills at Taoyuan International Airport for the first time. The airspace around the airport was closed for one hour to allow for anti-takeover and anti-aircraft drills.

Meanwhile, the same drills have been scheduled for Taipei Port for July 24, "Guandu Plain B" July 23, and Guanyin Beach from July 23 to July 25, as well as for "Guandu Plain A," Zhiben Beach, Beipu Beach, Penghu Beach, Jianan Beach, Xiahuxi, and "areas surrounding Tainan Airport" on July 25, according to information released by the bureau.

According to media reports, this year's drills, which will be held from July 22 to July 26, will mark a break from past drills as they will not include scenarios or an opposing force. Instead they will focus on testing the troops' ability to conduct decentralized command, operate by updated rules of engagement, and engage in 24/7 and night combat, according to the reports.

The drills will be preceded by simulated "indications" of People's Liberation Army forces amassing and conducting gray zone activities from July 20, according to the reports.