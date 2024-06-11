Cabinet officially requests Legislature reconsiders oversight bills
Taipei, June 11 (CNA) The Cabinet on Tuesday evening confirmed that it had submitted a request for the Legislature to reconsider recently passed law revisions aimed at improving its oversight of the executive branch.
In a press release, the Cabinet said the deliberation leading up to the passage of the amendments had "failed to conform to democratic principles" enshrined in the Constitution and hence "constituted significant flaws."
The announcement came hours after President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) signed off on the request, a required procedure if the Cabinet wants to reject bills or resolutions passed by the Legislature.
Lawmakers have 15 days to vote on whether to uphold the passage of the amendments to the Law Governing the Legislative Yuan's Power and the Criminal Code, which were designed to boost the lawmaking body's ability to oversee the president and Cabinet by strengthening its powers to investigate government wrongdoing.
Opposition Kuomintang and Taiwan People's Party lawmakers, who pushed through the bills with a majority in the Legislature, have pledged to continue backing the revisions despite opposition from the Cabinet and ruling Democratic Progressive Party lawmakers.
