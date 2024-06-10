Taiwan slams China, Pakistan for misusing U.N. resolution 2758

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, June 10 (CNA) Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs criticized China and Pakistan on Monday for publishing a statement that misinterprets United Nations resolution 2758 by falsely equating the resolution with Beijing's claim that Taiwan is part of China.

China and Pakistan issued the statement on June 7 during Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's visit to China.

"Both sides stressed that the authority of the U.N. General Assembly Resolution 2758 brooks no dispute or challenge," the statement said.

"Pakistan reaffirmed its firm commitment to the one-China principle and reiterated that Taiwan is an inalienable part of the People's Republic of China's territory," the statement added.

On Monday, MOFA issued a press release stating that resolution 2758 only addresses the issue of China's representation in the United Nations and does not mention Taiwan at all.

It does not authorize the PRC to represent Taiwan in the U.N. system, nor does it mention that Taiwan is part of the PRC, MOFA said.

The ministry said that the Republic of China (Taiwan's official title) is a free and democratic country.

It stated that it is an internationally recognized fact that neither democratic Taiwan nor authoritarian China are subordinate to the other. This is also the current status quo across the strait, it added.

MOFA asserted that China continues to deliberately distort and erroneously politicize the U.N. document to make untrue connections between the language of the resolution and Beijing's so-called "one China principle."

The ministry emphasized that China's political coercion and diplomatic suppression of Taiwan will not change Taiwan's belief in upholding democracy.

Taiwan is a key player in safeguarding democracy and freedom across the world. It will continue strengthening relationships with like-minded partners to counter China's threats and military intimidation, curb the expansion of authoritarianism, and ensure cross-strait peace and stability, MOFA said in the statement.