Cabinet to focus on fighting fraud, pursue 'nuclear-free homeland': Premier

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 20 (CNA) Premier Cho Jung-tai (卓榮泰), the newly-appointed head of the Executive Yuan, on Monday vowed to combat rampant fraud in Taiwan and said the government will not abandon its goal of creating a "nuclear-free homeland."

The Cabinet will focus on cracking down on fraud, as well as crimes involving corruption, illegal arms possession and drugs, Cho said in a speech delivered during a handover ceremony in the morning.

The new premier, who took over the role Monday after Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) and his Cabinet tendered their resignation en masse last week, called for support from lawmakers to pass four draft bills that will greatly enhance the government's ability to combat fraud.

He was referring to two draft bills approved by the Cabinet on May 9 -- one on fraud crime prevention and another on the use and oversight of science and technology in investigations -- as well as draft amendments to the Communication Security and Surveillance Act and Money Laundering Control Act. All four bills have been submitted to the Legislative Yuan for deliberation.

Cho vowed to punish fraudsters for their criminal actions, warning those who commit fraud will not be allowed to enjoy their ill gotten gains as they will be caught and brought to justice.

In addition, Cho mentioned that Taiwan's economy has become an indispensable part of the world economy, and the government has the responsibility to create a more stable environment for economic development.

The government will continue to push for green energy development while maintaining a stable power supply, and will never give up on the pursuit of a non-nuclear homeland, he added.

The ceremony held at the Executive Yuan was attended by Chen and Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴).

Chen, who had served as premier since Jan. 31, 2023, following the resignation of then-Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌), said combating fraud is an important task for the new administration, adding that under Cho's leadership, the government will rise to the task.

Vice President Hsiao echoed Chen's comments, indicating that Cho is capable of coming up with solutions and handling disputes with new thinking, while listening to grassroots voices and working to build a Taiwan that is democratic, peaceful, innovative and prosperous.

(By Matt Yu, Lai Yu-chen and Ko Lin) Enditem/AW

Related News

May 20

● Lai outlines 3 areas of focus to spur economic development, including AI

● Lai urges Beijing to recognize ROC, calls for dialogue at inauguration (update)

● U.S., Japan congratulate Lai on his inauguration as president

● Lai underscores democracy, 'four-pillar plan' for defense, diplomacy

● Lai Ching-te sworn in as Republic of China president

● Full text of President Lai Ching-te's inaugural address

● Taiwan celebrates inauguration of new president

FEATURE/ Lai to assume presidency amid geopolitical and domestic challenges



May 17: Incoming president vows to continue Tsai's unfinished work