Lai plans to establish new physical education, sports ministry

Taipei, May 20 (CNA) President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) said in his inaugural address on Monday that he plans to establish a new ministry of sports and physical education, as part of his aim to build a healthier Taiwan, and will also focus on energy transition policies.

"Everyone is wanting a stable supply of electricity," Lai said in his inaugural address titled "Building a democratic, peaceful, and prosperous new Taiwan."

"I will initiate our second energy transition, push for the development of more forms of green energy and smart grids, and help to make our electrical power generation system more resilient," he said.

Meanwhile, as part of his plans to create a healthier Taiwan, Lai said, he would draw on the country's strengths in other fields to beat cancer and will establish a ministry of physical education and sports development to bring sports into the lives of more people.

"I will also ensure that our National Health Insurance system remains sustainable, which will help our people live longer and healthier," Lai added.

The fruits of economic development should be enjoyed by all the people of the nation, Lai said, adding that childcare, long-term care, and social housing services will continue to be expanded during his presidency.

The new president, who was sworn in Monday, said that his administration will also address issues such as the prices of commodities and housing, as well as the wealth gap.

Lai said he also plans to enhance the safety and security of food, roads, schools, and the social safety net.

In addition, the new government will continue the country's reform efforts in education, the judicial system, and transitional justice, Lai said.

(By Lai Yu-chen and Evelyn Kao)

