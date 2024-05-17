Incoming president vows to continue Tsai's unfinished work

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 17 (CNA) Taiwan's President-elect Lai Ching-te (賴清德) pledged Friday to continue the initiatives of incumbent President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), including maintaining peace across the Taiwan Strait, according to footage released by the Presidential Office.

During a farewell party at the Presidential Office, Lai said his priorities will be pursuing sustainable peace between Taiwan and China, continuing collaboration with democratic countries, addressing housing pressure for young people, and resolving issues related to labor insurance funds.

These issues, identified as unfinished business by Tsai in a recent interview, will be continued by his administration, Lai said.

Lai, who will take office on May 20, also commended Tsai for her contributions to the nation, emphasizing Taiwan's strong annual gross domestic product (GDP) growth.

Taiwan's average annual economic growth surpassed 3.1 percent during the eight-year period, ahead of Hong Kong, South Korea, and Singapore, he said.

Photo courtesy of Presidential Office May 17, 2024

Moreover, Tsai's leadership has won global recognition, particularly in the face of challenges such as COVID-19, the U.S.-China trade war, the war between Russia and Ukraine, and continuous pressure from China, according to Lai.

Domestic issues such as gender equality, energy transition, transitional justice, and military reform have also been gradually addressed despite their complexity, he said.

Reflecting on her time in office, Tsai said her administration has "left a better Taiwan" for Lai to inherit, expressing her greatest hope as being for the country to remain unified.