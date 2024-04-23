Military aid act 'tangible demonstration' of U.S. support for Taiwan: lawmakers

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, April 23 (CNA) A group of visiting United States lawmakers on Tuesday said the recent passage of a Security Supplemental Appropriations Act through the U.S. Congress is a "tangible demonstration" of Washington's support toward Taipei.

"Actions speak louder than words," said Congressman Dan Kildee during a press event in Taipei.

"The security supplemental is a tangible demonstration that when it comes to the need that Taiwan has to defend itself against any aggression, the United States will be there," Kildee of the Democratic Party, who serves on the Ways and Means Committee, said during the press event.

Answering the same question, Congresswoman Lisa McClain said the overwhelming and bipartisan support for passing the act by the House of Representatives "speaks volumes to how we view our relationship with Taiwan."

"The parties spoke resoundingly," McClain, secretary of the House Republican Conference who serves on the Committee on Armed Services, said.

The two lawmakers made their remarks when asked by a reporter about their views on the skepticism felt by some in Taiwan towards the U.S. despite the passing of the 2024 Emergency National Security Supplemental Appropriations Act by the House of Representatives on April 20 in a 385-34 vote.

The Indo-Pacific Security Supplemental Appropriations Act, which will now be sent to the Senate, will provide financial resources for military assistance to Taiwan and for the maintenance of regional security.

Under the legislation, US$2 billion in Foreign Military Financing Program funds will go to Taiwan and other U.S. regional security partners to counter Chinese aggression, and another US$1.9 billion will go to replenishing defense articles and defense services for Taiwan and regional partners.

Meanwhile, when asked about their expectations on U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's upcoming visit to China later this week, McClain said she hopes America's top diplomat will talk about the importance of peace.

"China is not our friend economically, educationally, and militarily. We need to make sure that we stand strong as a leader, not only for us but for the free world and democracy."

"And my hope is that he talks about the power of democracy and the power of peace because stronger together. The more we have peace, the more we can grow economically," she added.

Kildee, meanwhile, said he expected Blinken to be "very candid" with the Chinese side during his visit.

Issues including peace and security in the Taiwan Strait, and the U.S. concern over China's "unfair trade and non-market economic practices" as well as human rights violations in Xinjiang, Tibet, and Hong Kong, "are important messages that have to be heard," he added.

Blinken is expected to visit Shanghai and Beijing from April 24-26, during which he will warn China about its support for Russia's military, according to the U.S. State Department.

Kildee, McClain and Mark Alford from the Republican Party are currently visiting Taiwan from Tuesday through Thursday.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during their three-day visit, the trio will meet with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and attend a banquet hosted by Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) to discuss views on U.S.-Taiwan relations and cross-strait and regional security issues.

The group already met with Vice President and President-elect Lai Ching-te (賴清德) earlier on Tuesday.