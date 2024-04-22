MOFA condemns North Korea for missile firing

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, April 22 (CNA) Taiwan has condemned North Korea's test firing of several short-range ballistic missiles on Monday afternoon as a "reckless" action "disrupting regional stability."

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said it would continue to monitor North Korea's "provocative actions" and work with like-minded countries to stop authoritarianism and protect the freedom, prosperity and stability of the Indo-Pacific region.

North Korea fired the missiles at 3:01 p.m. (2:01 p.m. Taiwan time) in the direction of the Sea of Japan, the second time it has done so since April 2, according to the statement.