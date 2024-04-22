Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾
Search

MOFA condemns North Korea for missile firing

04/22/2024 10:31 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
Photo: KCNA
Photo: KCNA

Taipei, April 22 (CNA) Taiwan has condemned North Korea's test firing of several short-range ballistic missiles on Monday afternoon as a "reckless" action "disrupting regional stability."

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said it would continue to monitor North Korea's "provocative actions" and work with like-minded countries to stop authoritarianism and protect the freedom, prosperity and stability of the Indo-Pacific region.

North Korea fired the missiles at 3:01 p.m. (2:01 p.m. Taiwan time) in the direction of the Sea of Japan, the second time it has done so since April 2, according to the statement.

(By Henry Wu and Wu Kuan-hsien)

Enditem/ls

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.51