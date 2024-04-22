MOFA condemns North Korea for missile firing
04/22/2024 10:31 PM
Taipei, April 22 (CNA) Taiwan has condemned North Korea's test firing of several short-range ballistic missiles on Monday afternoon as a "reckless" action "disrupting regional stability."
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said it would continue to monitor North Korea's "provocative actions" and work with like-minded countries to stop authoritarianism and protect the freedom, prosperity and stability of the Indo-Pacific region.
North Korea fired the missiles at 3:01 p.m. (2:01 p.m. Taiwan time) in the direction of the Sea of Japan, the second time it has done so since April 2, according to the statement.
Latest
- Society
Hualien's Shoufeng Township hit by magnitude 5.9 earthquake04/22/2024 11:04 PM
- Politics
MOFA condemns North Korea for missile firing04/22/2024 10:31 PM
- Science & Tech
Taiwanese scientists discover plastic-degrading bacteria04/22/2024 09:51 PM
- Business
Taiwan's unemployment rate falls slightly to 3.38% in March04/22/2024 09:25 PM
- Politics
Constitutional court set to debate death penalty04/22/2024 09:05 PM