Tsai, ex-Pentagon official laud Taiwan Relations Act on 45th anniversary

Taipei, April 10 (CNA) President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and a visiting former Pentagon official commended the Taiwan Relations Act (TRA) on Wednesday, emphasizing its role in fostering the growth of the bilateral Taiwan-U.S. partnership in the 45 years since its enactment.

The two countries have continuously strengthened their security partnership, Tsai said, highlighting the importance of the act during a meeting with former U.S. Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs Randall G. Schriver at the Presidential Office.

Under the TRA and the Six Assurances, the U.S. government has maintained its arms sales to Taiwan and, notably, extended military financing assistance to Taiwan for the first time last year, she said.

While the U.S. fulfills its security commitments to Taiwan, Taiwan is also actively promoting defense autonomy, Tsai told Schriver, visiting in his capacity as head of the U.S.-based Project 2049 Institute think tank.

Since 2023, for instance, Taiwan has built its first domestic submarine prototype and six Tuo Chiang-class stealth multi-mission corvettes, Tsai said.

Echoing Tsai's remarks, Schriver emphasized that the TRA functions as a vital mechanism for cooperation between Taiwan and the U.S., rather than as some have argued serving solely as a treaty-like agreement born out of necessity.

While there have been discussions about whether the act should be amended, it has enabled both the U.S and Taiwan to jointly accomplish difficult tasks, he said.

The TRA was passed by the U.S. Congress after then U.S. President Jimmy Carter's administration decided to switch diplomatic recognition from the Republic of China (Taiwan) to the People's Republic of China. It was subsequently signed into law by the president on April 10, 1979.

Since then, the act has served as the legal framework for Washington in guiding its unofficial relations with Taipei, including providing arms sales to the island to meet its defensive needs.

The TRA also facilitated the establishment of the American Institute in Taiwan, which represents U.S. interests in the absence of official diplomatic ties.

(By Wu Su-wei and Lee Hsin-Yin) Enditem/AW