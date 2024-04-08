DEFENSE/Taiwan-built UAV makes 2nd attempt to pass combat readiness tests
Taipei, April 8 (CNA) A redesigned version of the locally developed Teng Yun 2 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) has been undergoing combat readiness tests since last month after failing them last year.
A source familiar with the matter told CNA Monday that the combat and reconnaissance drone, also known as "Cloud Rider 2," entered the final testing stage for the second time in mid-March.
The source, however, did not say when testing was expected to be completed.
Under the Ministry of National Defense's (MND) five-step development process, all weapon systems must make it through an initial conceptual design stage, an engineering development stage, initial weapon testing, and combat readiness testing before they can enter mass production.
The military said results from the Teng Yun 2's unsuccessful first attempt to pass the final testing stage in March 2023 indicated that there was "still room for improvement" in the drone's design.
At the time, the military said future combat readiness tests would only be done once changes were made to the drone's software and hardware.
Developed by Taiwan military's top research unit National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST), Teng Yung 2, the latest generation of the Teng Yung drone family, is a large, long-endurance, satellite-guided, medium-altitude drone that can carry multiple payloads for surveillance or strike missions.
The NCSIST first exhibited a Teng Yung 2 prototype at the 2019 Taipei Aerospace & Defense Technology Exhibition.
The drone passed initial weapon testing in March 2022 and later recorded a maximum airborne time of 20 hours.
Meanwhile, Air Force personnel have since January 2023 been undergoing NCSIST training to learn to operate the Ten Yung 2.
