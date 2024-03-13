Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾
Search

Taiwan, Japan to hold 2024 round of fisheries meetings this week

03/13/2024 08:11 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
CNA file photo
CNA file photo

Taipei, March. 13 (CNA) Taiwan and Japan will hold their latest round of meetings regarding resolving fishing disputes from Thursday to Sunday in Taipei.

The 10th meeting of the Taiwan-Japan Fishery Committee will discuss and potentially update fishing regulations to help resolve frequent disputes between Taiwanese and Japanese fishers, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said in a press release.

Such issues tend to arise due to the overlapping of both countries' exclusive economic zones (EEZ) in the East China Sea, the release added.

This year's meeting will again be convened by the Taiwan-Japan Relations Association, a MOFA-related organization that manages Japan's affairs in Taiwan, and the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association, the de-facto Japanese embassy in Taiwan in the absence of diplomatic ties.

MOFA did not specify who would be in attendance, but normally officials from both countries' fisheries agencies and coast guards are present.

The Taiwan-Japan Fishery Committee was founded following the signing of the Taiwan-Japan Fisheries Agreement on April 10, 2013 to help resolve fishing-related disputes in the East China Sea.

The committee has met nine times overall, with Tokyo and Taipei taking turns to host.

(By Joseph Yeh)

Enditem/kb

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.63