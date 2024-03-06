Taiwan nationals safe amid Haiti violence: MOFA

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March. 6 (CNA) Taiwan’s government said Wednesday that embassy staff and nationals in Haiti were all safe and accounted for amid escalating violence in the country, including the freeing of thousands in coordinated gang assaults on prisons.

Taiwan’s embassy in Haiti remains open, and the 24 Taiwanese nationals in Haiti -- comprising embassy staff, technical mission members, businesspeople, and their families -- are unharmed, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said in a statement.

MOFA added that it would continue to closely monitor the situation in Haiti and respond accordingly, without elaborating.

Haiti, one of 12 states that maintain diplomatic relations with the Republic of China, Taiwan’s official name, declared a state of emergency and imposed a curfew starting Sunday in response to a deadly surge of gang violence overwhelming its capital, Port-au-Prince, beginning Feb. 29

MOFA said that the ongoing unrest was confined to the center of Port-au-Prince and the city’s airport in neighboring Tabarre Commune, around 10 kilometers from Taiwan’s embassy.

As Taiwan’s embassy is in the suburban Port-au-Prince commune of Pétion-Ville, it has been largely unaffected by the unrest so far, MOFA said.

An armed vehicle is seen near the National Penitentiary following violent clashes in the capital that have damaged communications and led to a prison escape from this main penitentiary in Port-au-Prince, Haiti March 3, 2024. Photo: Reuters

A 72-hour state of emergency has been declared in Haiti after armed gangs stormed two of the country’s largest prisons, reportedly allowing thousands of people to escape.

The surge in attacks follows violent protests that turned deadlier in recent days as Prime Minister Ariel Henry went to Kenya seeking to move ahead on the proposed U.N.-backed security mission to be led by that East African country.

Jimmy Chérizier, a former elite police officer known as "Barbecue" who now runs a gang federation, has claimed responsibility for the surge in attacks while calling for Henry to step down.

Henry took over as prime minister following Haitian President Jovenel Moïse’s assassination in 2021 and has postponed plans to hold parliamentary and presidential elections, which haven’t happened in almost a decade.

Former police officer Jimmy "Barbecue" Cherizier, leader of the 'G9' gang alliance, speaks during a press conference in Delmas 6, Port-au-Prince, Haiti, March 5, 2024. Photo: Reuters

Taiwan’s embassy was temporarily closed for several days in September 2022 due to a previous round of violent protests in the ally.

On July 9, 2021 -- the day after Moïse's assassination -- 11 gunmen broke into Taiwan’s embassy after slipping past security staff.

The 11 men were later arrested without resistance after embassy staff notified the Haitian police.

Following the break-in, Taiwan’s embassy issued a statement describing the men as “mercenaries” possibly involved in the killing of Moïse.

MOFA has for the past several years issued its highest-level "red" travel alert for Haiti, one of 12 states that have diplomatic ties with Taiwan, due to widespread crime and civil unrest.

Under the ministry's four-tier travel alert system, the lowest level is gray, followed by yellow, orange, and red. A red alert is the highest warning level and advises people to refrain from traveling to the country or region in question.