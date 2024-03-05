Premier open to extending Labor Day to public sector workers, students

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 5 (CNA) Premier Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) on Tuesday said the government "can consider" giving everyone the day off for the May 1 Labor Day holiday.

At a legislative hearing, Chen was pressed by Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Lin I-chin (林宜瑾) about expanding eligibility for the holiday, which is currently only a day off for people classified as workers, and not for public sector employees or students.

In response, Chen said there are currently 115-116 days off per year, meaning that the public holiday calendar is already "totally full."

That said, the government has gotten feedback from workers hoping that their school-aged kids can also have the day off on Labor Day, Chen said.

A public holiday for everyone on Labor Day "can be considered, but some adjustments will have to be made," he said.

Lin, meanwhile, said that if public sector employees -- such as military personnel, civil servants, police, firefighters and teachers -- were given Labor Day off, some of those in essential positions would still have to work.

This would require the budgeting of additional funds to pay them overtime, but it should nevertheless be up for consideration, she argued.

Su Chun-jung (蘇俊榮), head of the Directorate-General of Personnel Administration, said his agency had previously evaluated the issue, but needed to further assess its possible impact.

Once the administration has completed an assessment, it will submit it to the Cabinet to make a decision, Su said.