Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾
Search

DPP's You Si-kun quits as legislator after losing speakership

02/01/2024 03:17 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
Former Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (center) waves to reporters when reporting for a new four-year term as a legislator-at-large, before he announces his resignation, in Taipei Thursday. CNA photo Feb. 1, 2024
Former Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (center) waves to reporters when reporting for a new four-year term as a legislator-at-large, before he announces his resignation, in Taipei Thursday. CNA photo Feb. 1, 2024

Taipei, Feb.1 (CNA) You Si-kun (游錫堃) of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) resigned as a legislator-at-large after losing his speakership position to the Kuomintang's (KMT) Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) on Thursday.

Taiwan's 11th Legislature was sworn in earlier Thursday and soon then voted on the Legislative speakership. KMT's Han won in the runoff with 54 votes from KMT lawmakers and two from the independents, while You secured 51 votes, all from DPP lawmakers.

After the result was announced, You announced his resignation on the social media platform with a typed announcement, stating he is to leave the legislature starting Feb. 2.

You, the speaker of the 10th Legislature, was sixth on the DPP's legislator-at-large list in the legislative election that took place on Jan. 13.

His slot will be filled with the next candidate in line on the list, who is expected to be Hope Foundation for Cancer Care Chairman Wang Cheng-hsu (王正旭), a hematologist oncologist.

(By Alison Hsiao)

Enditem/ASG

Related News

Feb. 1: KMT's Han Kuo-yu elected Legislative speaker, backed by 2 independents

Feb. 1: Taiwan's 11th Legislative Yuan at a glance

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.21