DPP's You Si-kun quits as legislator after losing speakership

Taipei, Feb.1 (CNA) You Si-kun (游錫堃) of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) resigned as a legislator-at-large after losing his speakership position to the Kuomintang's (KMT) Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) on Thursday.

Taiwan's 11th Legislature was sworn in earlier Thursday and soon then voted on the Legislative speakership. KMT's Han won in the runoff with 54 votes from KMT lawmakers and two from the independents, while You secured 51 votes, all from DPP lawmakers.

After the result was announced, You announced his resignation on the social media platform with a typed announcement, stating he is to leave the legislature starting Feb. 2.

You, the speaker of the 10th Legislature, was sixth on the DPP's legislator-at-large list in the legislative election that took place on Jan. 13.

His slot will be filled with the next candidate in line on the list, who is expected to be Hope Foundation for Cancer Care Chairman Wang Cheng-hsu (王正旭), a hematologist oncologist.

(By Alison Hsiao) Enditem/ASG

