Earthquake donations show Taiwan's 'strong bond' with Japan: Joseph Wu

Taipei, Jan. 26 (CNA) Taiwanese donations for relief and post-disaster reconstruction work in western Japan following the Noto earthquake demonstrated the "strong bond" between the people of Taiwan and Japan, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said Friday.

Wu was speaking at a press conference in Taipei marking the start of the handover process of donations totaling more than NT$540 million (US$17.2 million) from people in Taiwan between Jan. 5 and Jan. 19.

Photo: Kyodo News

According to the Ministry of Health and Welfare, more than 134,000 donations have poured into a designated bank account the ministry set up following the magnitude 7.6 earthquake during the two-week period.

Taiwan and Japan have always been each other's strongest source of support whenever there has been a need, Wu said, while expressing hope that people in the disaster-stricken areas can return to their normal lives as soon as possible.

Japanese representative to Taiwan Kazuyuki Katayama noted that the private donations, combined with a donation of 60 million Japanese yen made by Taiwan's government earlier this month, represented the "friendship" between the two sides.

Katayama also thanked the people of Taiwan for their messages of warmth and encouragement to those affected by the disaster.

His comments echoed those of Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi, who told a press conference on Tuesday that he was "deeply grateful for the strong support" from Taiwan.

International media has cited local authorities in Japan as confirming that at least 230 people died in the natural disaster and that over 34,000 houses and buildings were damaged.