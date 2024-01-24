Marshallese leader Heine, President-elect Lai reaffirm ties

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Jan. 24 (CNA) President of the Marshall Islands Hilda Heine expressed her government's support for Taiwan during a phone call with President-elect Lai Ching-te (賴清德) on Wednesday, saying bilateral ties remained rock-solid despite external pressure.

Heine, who assumed office on Monday, reaffirmed the "firm and long-lasting friendship between the Marshall Islands and the Republic of China, Taiwan" during her conversation with Lai, according to a press release issued by Taiwan's Presidential Office after the phone call.

Bilateral relations remain rock-solid regardless of the test of time or external pressure, the press release cited Heine as saying, without elaborating.

The Marshallese president's pledge came at a time when Taiwan had braced for a diplomatic shakeup in the Pacific region.

Nauru switched diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing, just one day after Lai of the Democratic Progressive Party was elected president on Jan. 13, leaving Taiwan with only 12 allies.

Taipei has criticized Beijing for poaching Nauru, calling the move "a retaliatory act against democratic values and a clear challenge to the stability of the international order."

Another Pacific ally, Tuvalu, was also reportedly set to "review" its relations with Taiwan following a national election on Friday.

The country's Finance Minister Seve Paeniu has told Reuters that Tuvalu's ties with Taiwan "need to be debated and reviewed in the new parliament," arguing that the electorate wanted more financial support from the international community for climate change and development.

Heine said that this year marked the 26th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Taiwan and the Marshall Islands built on their common Austronesian roots and such values as democracy, freedom, and the rule of law.

She added that her government would continue working with Taiwan and other like-minded countries to contribute to the security and resilience of the Indo-Pacific region.

Speaking in a similar vein, Lai, who is also the incumbent vice president, said Taiwan and the Marshall Islands had made significant progress through their collaborations on agriculture, public health, energy, education, and climate change response, among others.

He added that he looked forward to exploring additional opportunities for collaboration and hence further deepening bilateral ties.