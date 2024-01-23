New Marshall Islands president reaffirms Taiwan ties at inauguration

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Jan. 23 (CNA) The inauguration of the Marshall Islands President Hilda Heine, which took place in the capital Majuro on Monday, was attended by dignitaries from around the world including Taiwan, and saw the new leader reaffirming her support for strong Marshall Islands-Taiwan ties.

At her inauguration, messages of congratulations were read out, including from Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), and representatives from the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM), Japan, Palau, and the United States, according to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) press release.

Deputy Foreign Minister Tien Chung-kwang (田中光), who attended the inauguration as a special envoy of President Tsai, said both countries share the values of democracy and freedom, referencing the fact both have just conducted national elections.

President Heine, meanwhile, reaffirmed the 26 years of strong ties between the two nations, adding that her administration will continue to cherish the long-standing friendship, MOFA said in its press release.

Heine also once again congratulated Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) for being elected president on Jan. 13, and praised Taiwan as a model of democracy, MOFA added.

Heine was elected president on Jan. 2, 2024, by a 17-16 margin over David Kabua, who ousted Heine in 2020 after her previous stint as president from 2016 to 2020 by a 20-12 vote plus one abstention.

In the Marshall Islands, presidents are chosen by the country's 33 parliamentarians, who are selected by the electorate.

During his stay in the Pacific nation, Tien also met with top officials, including Foreign and Trade Minister Kalani Kaneko, Minister of Natural Resources & Commerce Anthony Muller, Minister in Assistance Bremity Lakjohn, and Minister of Justice & Immigration Wisely Zackhras, to discuss cooperation projects, MOFA said.

Tien also witnessed the delivery of 60 tons of rice donated by Taiwan to the Marshall Islands during a ceremony, it said.

Tien and his delegation were scheduled to return to Taiwan later Tuesday, according to MOFA.

Tien's delegation departed Taiwan last Wednesday, two days after Nauru, roughly 1,000 kilometers southwest of the Marshall Islands, announced that it was severing ties with the Republic of China, (Taiwan's official name) to recognize the People's Republic of China.

That move left the ROC with 12 allies worldwide, including the Marshall Islands, Tuvalu, and Palau in the Pacific region. Tuvalu and Palau have also recently pledged to stick with Taiwan.

The severing of ties between Taiwan and Nauru came two days after Lai was elected president.

It was also the 10th diplomatic ally Taipei has lost to Beijing since President Tsai took office in May 2016 amid deteriorating cross-Taiwan Strait relations.