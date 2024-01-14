To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Jan. 14 (CNA) A visiting American democracy studies scholar on Sunday called on Taiwan's President-elect Lai Ching-te (賴清德) and ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to tackle the issues of high house prices and low salaries, after the DPP experienced shrinking support in Saturday's elections.

"I think there's a real need to respond to policy challenges that led to 60 percent of the public voting for a presidential candidate other than Lai," Larry Diamond, a senior fellow at the Hoover Institution of Stanford University, said at a Taipei seminar.

Diamond leads the institution's programs on China's Global Sharp Power and Taiwan.

"We have heard again and again how high house prices mean many young people in Taiwan are struggling to get on the property ladder.

"It is also a problem in much of the U.S. due to low wages and deepening inequality," Diamond said in his keynote speech at the seminar, which was held to discuss the election results and their impact on Taiwan's relations with the U.S. and China.

The American scholar said one of the key elements of Taiwan's economic miracle from the 1970s to 1990s was "very good income distribution," driven by small and medium enterprises.

How the incoming Lai administration ensures that the benefits and opportunities arising from economic growth are shared equally, and how sectors of the economy, including the semiconductor industry, can flourish, are major challenges, he said.

Diamond made the comments following Taiwan's presidential and legislative elections on Saturday, which saw the DPP granted another four years in power, but cost the party its absolute majority in the 113-seat Legislature.

Lai, the DPP chairman and incumbent vice president, and his running mate Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) won the presidential election with 40.05 percent of the vote.

It marked the first time any political party has won three consecutive four-year terms since Taiwan first held direct elections in 1996.

Meanwhile, Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) of the main opposition Kuomintang (KMT), and his running mate Jaw Shau-kong (趙少康), garnered 33.49 percent of the total votes while Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) of the smaller Taiwan People's Party (TPP) and his running mate Wu Hsin-ying (吳欣盈) won 26.46 percent.

The 40 percent support rate for Lai was 17 percentage points lower than President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) of the DPP received when she was reelected in 2020.

Meanwhile, the American scholar also gave his two cents on the TPP's Ko.

While finishing last in the presidential election, the former Taipei mayor, Ko, is argued to be a formidable force, given his ability to secure more than a quarter of the votes and his party's success in picking up 22.07 percent of the party vote.

However, Diamond said the TPP under Ko is "not yet a real political party in terms of its institutions, its machinery, its structure, or its depth," citing the fact that the TPP did not win any seats in single-member districts with all of its eight legislative seats coming from at-large seats.

Diamond added that the party has a strong "element of personality," referring to Ko in his role as leader.

It will be a real "party-building challenge" for Ko in the next years to turn the TPP into an "institution beyond the personality," he warned.

Regarding other issues, the American scholar said he believes Taiwan needs to "dramatically improve energy resilience" in case the People's Republic of China imposes a blockade around the country.

"I don't see any way that Taiwan can achieve the energy resilience it needs without nuclear power," he said, referring to DPP's ongoing goal to replace nuclear power with renewable energy sources.

"Taiwan is simply not going to get there just using solar energy, thermal energy, or any other alternative energy," he added.

Sunday's seminar was organized by a Taipei-based think tank, the Institute for National Policy Research (INPR).

(By Joseph Yeh) Enditem/kb