U.S, Japan, EU congratulate Taiwan on elections, emphasize cross-strait peace

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Jan. 14 (CNA) The United States, Japan, United Kingdom and the European Union offered congratulations to Taiwan on Saturday, following the completion of the presidential and legislative elections, while emphasizing the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

The U.S. congratulated Lai Ching-te (賴清德) of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) on his victory in Taiwan's presidential election, and the Taiwanese people for demonstrating the strength of its robust democratic system and electoral process, according to a statement from the Department of State.

The U.S. is committed to maintaining cross-strait peace and stability, and the peaceful resolution of differences, free from coercion and pressure, the statement read.

"We look forward to working with Dr. Lai and Taiwan's leaders of all parties to advance our shared interests and values, and to further our longstanding unofficial relationship, consistent with U.S. one China policy as guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, the three Joint Communiques, and the Six Assurances," it said.

The U.S. said it is confident that Taiwan will continue to serve as an example for all who strive for freedom, democracy and prosperity.

President Joe Biden also commented briefly on Taiwan after the election's results were known in Washington on Saturday morning.

Asked about Washington's position on Taiwan, Biden said "We do not support Taiwan independence," according to wire service reports.

Meanwhile, U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson congratulated Lai on his victory.

"We are happy to see democracy thriving among the Taiwanese people," he said in a post on social media platform X, formally known as Twitter.

Johnson said he will be asking the chairs of the relevant House Committees to lead a delegation to Taipei following Lai's inauguration in May to underscore the ongoing commitment of Congress to security and democracy.

In a statement, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa said the government of Japan congratulates Taiwan on the smooth implementation of the democratic election and Lai on his victory.

"The Government of Japan will work toward further deepening cooperation and exchanges between Japan and Taiwan, based on its position to maintain a working relationship on a non-governmental basis," Kamikawa said.

Japan expects that the issue surrounding Taiwan will be resolved peacefully through dialogue, thereby contributing to the peace and stability in the region, Kamikawa said.

Opposition Kuomintang (KMT) presidential candidate Hou Yu-ih (center) has conceded defeat in the 2024 presidential campaign after losing to Vice President Lai Ching-te of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

In the U.K., Foreign Secretary David Cameron offered his congratulations to Lai via a statement.

"The elections today are testament to Taiwan's vibrant democracy. I offer warm congratulations to the people of Taiwan on the smooth conduct of those elections and to Dr Lai Ching-te and his party on his election," Cameron said.

"I hope that the two sides of the Taiwan Strait will renew efforts to resolve differences peacefully through constructive dialogue, without the threat or use of force or coercion," he said.

In addition, the EU congratulates all voters who participated in this democratic exercise, according to a statement by the European External Action Service (EEAS).

The EU underlined in the statement that peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait are key to regional and global security and prosperity.

The EU remains concerned about growing tensions in the Taiwan Strait and opposes any unilateral attempt to change the status quo, according to the statement.

Speaker of the Lithuanian parliament Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen, Paraguayan President Santiago Peña, and Chairwoman of the British House of Commons' Foreign Affairs Select Committee Alicia Kearns also offered their congratulations to Taiwan.

Taiwan People's Party (TPP) founder Ko Wen-je (front right) said on Saturday that despite losing the election, the TPP has ushered in a new era of Taiwanese politics that includes three major parties.