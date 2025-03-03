Taiwanese maritime training ship arrives in Tokyo in maiden voyage

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Tokyo, March 3 (CNA) A maritime internship vessel commissioned by Taiwan's Ministry of Education (MOE) docked in Tokyo Harbor on Monday, a feat praised by Taiwan's representative to Japan, Lee Yi-yang (李逸洋), as a milestone in maritime exchanges between Taiwan and Japan.

The ship, the Wind Rider, was built by Taiwanese shipbuilder CSBC Corp. for the MOE to provide training to Taiwanese students majoring in fields related to maritime-related subjects.

It embarked on its maiden voyage to Tokyo from Kaohsiung on Feb. 26 and gave students hands-on training at various maritime jobs involved in operating a vessel.

Speaking inside the ship's auditorium, Lee praised both the students and teachers who worked on and operated the ship during the five-day trip.

"It was significant that the Wind Rider's maiden trip was to Japan," Lee said. "It meant that Taiwan's maritime education has entered into a new era and that Taiwan and Japan have established a new milestone in maritime exchanges."

According to Lee, the 9,680-tonne ship cost NT$1.65 billion (US$50 million) to build, and its advanced equipment will be able to cover longer distances and provide more maritime training than in the past to Taiwanese youths aspiring to a career in the field.

The Wind Rider was the third maritime training vessel built by Taiwan.

The first vessel, a 600-tonne ship completed in 1981, would only sail around Taiwan and between Taiwan and Penghu, while the second vessel, a 1,846-tonne ship completed in 1994, only enabled interns to sail to Okinawa and back, limiting the training they could get.

When asked whether Taiwan and Japan will engage in bilateral exchanges on maritime education, MOE Secretary General Lin Po-chiao (林柏樵), who was also on hand to welcome the ship, said the two sides will discuss the issue.

He also looked ahead to future voyages scheduled for the Wind Rider after Kaohsiung Harbor after it spends two days in Japan and another six days on its way back home.

"On the third day after its return, the Wind Rider will make its second voyage," Lin said, with 195 students from vocational high schools set to board the vessel and train inside three bridge simulators.

"It will be a very lively session," he said.

There are currently nine more trips planned for the Wind Rider this year, said Lin, who expected the internship experience to only get better with time.