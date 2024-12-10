National Taiwan University reaches 74th in QS Sustainability Rankings

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

London, Dec. 10 (CNA) National Taiwan University (NTU) has risen 20 places to rank 74th globally in the 2025 Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Sustainability Rankings, making it the fourth-highest-ranked institution in Asia.

NTU leads 40 Taiwanese universities featured on the list released on Tuesday, which evaluates nearly 1,800 universities worldwide on their performance in addressing environmental, social and governance (ESG) challenges.

QS Senior Vice President Ben Sowter highlighted Taiwan's strengths in "environmental education" and "employability and outcomes," while noting areas for improvement in "equality," "environmental research" and "health and wellbeing."

Rounding out Taiwan's top five in the rankings are National Cheng Kung University (ranking 174th), National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University (257th), National Taiwan Normal University (348th) and National Sun Yat-sen University (364th).

The QS Sustainability Rankings, now in their third year, place Canada's University of Toronto as the top university for sustainability worldwide for 2025, followed by ETH Zurich in Switzerland.

The University of California, Berkeley in the U.S. shares third place globally with Lund University in Sweden.