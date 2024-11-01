Taipei Int'l Travel Fair opens with record number of exhibitors

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 1 (CNA) The 2024 Taipei International Travel Fair (ITF) opened at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center on Friday, featuring a record 1,500 booths for 111 destinations, according to Taiwan's Tourism Administration.

Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, the Czech Republic, Thailand, Guam, Indonesia, and 10 of Taiwan's diplomatic allies are among this year's exhibitors, and the agency's Director-General Chou Yung-hui (周永暉) said he believes the 38th edition of the fair will elevate Taiwan's exposure to international travelers.

Chou added that following the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tourism Administration has been targeting sustainable development and digitization to promote Taiwan as a tourism destination.

Chien Yu-yen (簡余晏), chairwoman of the Taiwan Visitors Association (TVA), said that this year's expo will also prove that the ITF is now on par with other international fairs such as the world's largest tourism trade show, the Internationale Tourismus-Börse Berlin (ITB Berlin).

An exhibiting booth at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center. CNA photo Nov. 1, 2024

Chien praise Taiwan's current tourism achievements such as being awarded the "Best LGBTQ Trend Destination" by the Spartacus International Gay Guide, and ranking third among non-Organization of Islamic Cooperation (non-OIC) destinations in the Global Muslim Travel Index (GMTI).

Addressing the fair's opening ceremony, President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) shone a spotlight on the attendance of high-ranking tourism officials from visiting countries such as Paraguay, Guatemala and Japan.

He said his administration hopes to further the progress of Taiwan through tourism, imploring local municipalities to work with the central government to improve amenities for international and domestic travelers.

CNA photo Nov. 1, 2024

Lai added that just this week, the Tourism Administration launched the "Taiwan Tourism 100 Spotlights" initiative with the assistance of 22 municipalities to package Taiwan to international and domestic tourists.

Lai noted that the Tourism Administration's new slogan, "Taiwan - Waves of Wonder," is now being promoted across the globe.