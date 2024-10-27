'Dead Talents Society' director explores Taiwan's anxieties in U.K. premiere

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

London, Oct. 26 (CNA) John Hsu (徐漢強), director of the Taiwanese supernatural comedy "Dead Talents Society" (鬼才之道), said at its London premiere on Saturday that he hopes the film will shed light on Taiwan's social anxieties.

Speaking at the London East Asia Film Festival (LEAFF), the capital's premier celebration of East Asian cinema and culture, Hsu said Taiwanese society is grappling with the anxiety of "being seen" and a desire for "Taiwanese pride."

These themes are reflected in his movie, which follows a group of ghosts vying to become the spookiest urban legends and the most famous stars of the underworld through their macabre scare tactics.

The movie received 11 nominations for the 61st Golden Horse Awards, more than any other film, including for the Best Narrative Feature film and Best Director awards.

"Perhaps due to its longstanding political situation and historical background, Taiwan has often lacked confidence in its own culture," Hsu told CNA at the festival.

For instance, he said, Taiwanese society tends to believe that being seen by certain foreign parties is what validates someone or something as "worthy of attention."

However, Hsu said he aimed to explore what it really means to be seen, what must be done to achieve it, and whether achieving that goal actually resolves all the issues.

Eventually, he argued that these anxieties may ultimately stem from the question, "We are not so sure about who we really are."

The festival, running from Oct. 23 to Nov. 3 at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square, showcases films from Korea, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Vietnam, and the Philippines, including over 20 U.K. and world premieres.