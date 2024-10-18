Taiwanese novel backed by top German literary figure at Frankfurt fair

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Frankfurt, Oct. 18 (CNA) A Taiwanese crime novel has been thrust into the spotlight at the 2024 Frankfurt Book Fair after having received the support of one of Germany's most renowned literary figures specializing in crime fiction.

The 2022 crime novel "Before We Were Monsters" (成為怪物以前) by Taiwanese author Katniss Hsiao (蕭瑋萱) was released in German last week, ahead of the Oct. 16-20 Frankfurt Book Fair.

The German version of the novel, published by Suhrkamp Verlag, was edited by critic, publicist and literary scholar Thomas Wörtche, one of Germany's most acclaimed authorities on crime literature.

His appearance with Hsiao at the fair's Taiwan Pavilion to engage with writers and visitors has brought the novel extra attention at the fair this week.

Speaking with CNA, Wörtche explained why Suhrkamp, where the critic has his own program for crime literature, decided to release the Taiwanese novel in a country where translated works only account for 10-12 percent of Germany's annual publications.

"Because I'm not conservative," Wörtche told CNA. "I had been searching for a new voice; a new female voice; a voice from Taiwan."

CNA photo Oct. 17, 2024

Wörtche also said the Taiwanese novel may be the first Taiwanese novel he edited, but it will not be the last, especially given the gradual rise of Asian literature's popularity in Germany.

Hsiao's novel first gained attention in Europe in 2023 when it was chosen by the Cannes Film Festival for its "Shoot the Book" program.

International presence

Aside from Hsiao, five other Taiwanese authors have also been present at the fair's Taiwan Pavilion to promote their books and Taiwan's literature.

Over the five-day fair, the Taiwan Pavilion is featuring Hsiao, Ping Lu (平路), Sean Chuang (小莊), Yu Peiyun (游珮芸), Ma Yi-hang (馬翊航) and Joanne Deng (鄧九雲) in a total of 12 events, including talks, symposiums and book signings.

Photos of recommended authors are attached to a wall at the Taiwan Pavilion Friday. CNA photo Oct. 18, 2024

Lu Jiun-wei (盧俊偉), chief executive officer of the Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA), said the authors are a part of a strategy to boost the international presence and relevance of Taiwanese books.

The presence of "stars" is now essential in creative businesses, which is why TAICCA is investing in turning writers into celebrities to help Taiwan advance its cultural sector, Lu said.

The Taipei Book Fair Foundation, which along with the TAICCA put together Taiwan's appearance at the Frankfurt fair, brought a total of 300 Taiwanese books across many genres to illustrate the 2024 theme of the Taiwan Pavilion: "In Between."

"In Between" was chosen as the theme to represent Taiwan's history and culture as well as its diversity and tolerance.

Speaking with CNA, the fair's senior international sales officer Hanife Icten said the design of the Taiwan Pavilion was both aesthetically appeasing and professional.

Taiwan has performed well in presentation and sales at the fair to become an integral member of the acclaimed event, Icfen said.