Taiwanese Ariel Lin wins best leading actress at Asian film award

Busan, Oct. 7 (CNA) Taiwanese actress Ariel Lin (林依晨) won Best Lead Actor (Female) at the 2024 Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards, as announced at the awards ceremony in Busan, South Korea on Sunday.

Lin won the award with her performance in Taiwanese television drama "Imperfect Us" (不夠善良的我們).

On receiving the award, Lin gave a teary speech in Korean, saying that the award was "a great motivation for both me and the work."

"I truly believe that a good script can let people feel understood, it can be very inspirational, and it can show people what truly important things [are]" she said in English.

The theme song for the series, titled "Learn to Live Again" (善良的我們), composed by Singaporean singer Tanya Chua (蔡健雅), won Best Original Song.

Tanya Chua. Courtesy of Busan International Film Festival Oct. 6, 2024

Having won the award with her first composition for a drama series, Chua said the award "means so much to me."

"Imperfect Us" had been nominated for five awards -- the most for this year's event, including Best Asian Contents, Best Supporting Actor (Male) and Best Writer.

The Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards, now in its sixth year, is organized by the Busan International Film Festival and South Korea's National IT Industry Promotion Agency, according to its official website.

The event aims to "increase audience engagement and showcase a diverse range of audiovisual content," according to its official website.

(By Liao Yu-yang and Wu Kuan-hsien) Enditem/AW