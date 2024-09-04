Vienna Boys' Choir to perform in Taiwan in October

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 4 (CNA) The Vienna Boys' Choir will perform in Taiwan in October featuring a repertoire that includes Taiwanese rock band Mayday's song "Contentment," according to the organizer, Ars Formosa Co. Ltd.

The Vienna Boys, which is made up of four separate choirs named after famous Austrian composers, is set to send its "Haydn" Choir to Taiwan, Chou Tun-rern (周敦仁), who is in charge of Ars Formosa, said at a press conference held at the National Theater in Taipei Wednesday.

The Haydn Choir will be led by Hong Kong conductor Jimmy Chiang (曾智斌). The three other choirs part of the Vienna Boys are "Bruckner," "Mozart," and "Schubert."

The Haydn Choir's repertoire will include Johannes Brahms' "Lullaby," Franz Schubert's "The Trout," as well as pieces from Italian composer Giacomo Puccini's opera "Turandot," the musical "Annie Get Your Gun," and the movie "Sister Act."

According to Chou, the Vienna Boys' Choir, one of the most famous choirs in the world, was established in 1498 and has cultivated countless musical talents over the past 500 years.

It currently consists of about 100 boys aged nine to 14, he said.

Chou added that the choir has a diverse repertoire that appeals to a broader audience and that its ability to innovate and adapt means it has continued thriving for more than 500 years.

The Haydn Choir will give four concerts during its tour in Taiwan: on Oct. 17 at Tainan Cultural Center, on Oct. 18 at National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts (Weiwuying) Concert Hall, on Oct. 22 at National Concert Hall in Taipei, and on Oct. 23 at Taipei Zhongshan Hall.