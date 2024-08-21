Taiwanese photographer wins 1st place in iPhone Photography Awards

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Aug. 21 (CNA) Taiwanese photographer Paddy Chao (趙培均) won first place in the Landscape category for his "Night Sky in Lake Tekapo" at the 2024 iPhone Photography Awards (IPPA), the organizers announced Tuesday.

The photograph captured two shooting stars in the backdrop of a starry sky, including the constellations of Orion and Taurus above Lake Tekapo in New Zealand in February this year, according to Chao's post on Instagram.

In addition, Chao won an honorable mention in the Children category.

The second photo was taken in Chiang Mai, Thailand in October last year, when an elephant calf displayed affection to Chao's eldest daughter and she responded in kind. In order to capture the moment without disturbing the interaction, he shot the picture from a distance with an optical zoom, Chao said in his post.

Both works were taken with an iPhone 15 Pro Max, he added.

The IPPA is a photography award established in 2007, accepting unaltered photos taken using iPhones and iPads. Its winners have received worldwide exposure and been celebrated by respected media outlets around the world, according to the event's official page.

First place winners in each category receive a 1 gram gold bar, while those who finish second and third receive a 1 gram platinum bar, with all award-winning works featuring in event publications.