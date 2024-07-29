Taipei Summer Festival to resume following 6-day typhoon suspension

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 29 (CNA) The Taipei Summer Festival in Dadaocheng has resumed activities following a six-day suspension due to Typhoon Gaemi, the Taipei City Information and Tourism Department said in a statement released on Monday.

The "Waterfront Light Corridor" installation and boat ticket discounts for the Taipei River Cruise Mini Trip have all been restored, the city department said.

The fireworks show, which was originally scheduled for July 24 but canceled due to the typhoon, will now be combined with the fireworks display scheduled for July 31 at 8 p.m., creating a larger magnitude and denser display of fireworks over the Danshui River, said the department.

The stage performances on July 31 will be moved earlier to 4:30 p.m., with traffic control measures enforced from 7 p.m., the department said.

The Taipei Summer Festival in Dadaocheng will hold its final firework display on the theme of "Love Song 140" on Saturday Aug. 10, according to the event's official website.

The opening night fireworks show on July 17 attracted around 66,000 spectators, according to the Taipei City Department of Information and Tourism.

Located between MRT Beimen Station and MRT Daqiaotou Station, Dadaocheng is a popular historic tourist attraction and shopping area in western Taipei's Datong District.