To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

National Taiwan University up 1 spot to 68th in QS global rankings

London, June 4 (CNA) National Taiwan University (NTU) has been listed 68th in the world and 18th in Asia in the latest Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings released Tuesday.

Taiwan's top university rose from 69th in last year's rankings and was the only Taiwanese university in the world's top 100, with an overall score of 68.7.

According to QS's official website, the 2025 rankings were the largest -- featuring 1,500 universities from 106 countries and territories across the globe.

The rankings were calculated based on academic reputation, employment reputation, faculty-student ratio, citations per faculty, international faculty ratio, and international student ratio, among other factors, it said.

NTU scored 93.4 in academic reputation, 92.1 in employer reputation, 99.9 in employment outcomes, and 90 in sustainability. Its employment outcomes were 11th in the world and fourth in Asia.

The four best local universities after NTU were National Tsing Hua University (210th), National Cheng Kung University (215th), National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University (219th), and National Taiwan University of Science and Technology (392nd).

According to QS Senior Vice President Ben Sowter, Taiwan's higher education institutions continue to enjoy a strong reputation in the job market and among employers both domestically and internationally.

However, they still face challenges in research impact and international collaboration, he pointed out.

The top 10 universities in the 2025 QS ranking were Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Imperial College London, University of Oxford, Harvard University, University of Cambridge, Stanford University, ETH Zurich, National University of Singapore (NUS), University College London, and California Institute of Technology (Caltech).

The QS rankings were first issued in 2004 in conjunction with Times Higher Education (THE), before QS and THE parted ways in 2009 and began producing separate rankings.