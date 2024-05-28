Taichung distillery wins double gold, gold in world spirits competition

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 28 (CNA) A distillery based in Taichung has taken double gold and gold medals for its alcohol products at the 2024 San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC), the Taichung City Government said in a statement Tuesday.

The ABAS Distillery Story Hall won a double gold medal for its ABAS Original Aged Liquor and a gold for its ABAS 53% Aged Liquor, the statement said.

The distillery, which made its debut experience in the competition, was up against more than 5,500 entries, the statement added.

The Taichung distillery was founded in 2003, rebranded as ABAS in 2020, and established its "Distillery Story Hall" in 2022, according to its official website.

The story hall incorporates agriculture and tourism, inviting visitors to learn about the brewery, taste liquor, and learn the local history of Da'an District, where it is based.

It tells the nostalgic story of the coastal district, which was once a fishing village, the website said, adding that fishers used to take home-brewed rice wine out to sea with them to keep warm.

The SFWSC was founded in 2000 and is the oldest and largest of its kind, according to its website.

A double gold medal is awarded to an entry that receives unanimous gold ratings from the judging panel. A gold medal is awarded to "exceptional spirits that are near the pinnacle of achievement," said the website.

Warning: Consumption of alcoholic beverages impairs your ability to drive a car or operate machinery, and may cause health problems.