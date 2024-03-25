Tang Prize CEO made an honorary member of American Concrete Institute

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 25 (CNA) Chern Jenn-chuan (陳振川), CEO of the Tang Prize Foundation and professor emeritus at National Taiwan University's Department of Civil Engineering, has been named an honorary member of the American Concrete Institute (ACI), the foundation said Monday.

The honor was conferred at the ACI's recent annual meeting, in recognition of Chern's lifetime contributions to the institute regarding "collaborations with the ACI Taiwan Chapter and other concrete and engineering societies," the foundation said in a press release.

Chern was also recognized for "increasing knowledge about concrete properties and special applications," the foundation said.

In his acceptance speech, Chern said he and his colleagues the ACI's Taiwan branch and the Taiwan Concrete Institute would continue working to move Taiwan's concrete industry toward a low-carbon, sustainable and circular economic goal.

Already in Taiwan, over 42 percent of cement is made with sustainable fly ash and slag, making the country a world leader in the production and use of low-carbon and industrial by-product-based concrete, Chern said.

Chern previously served as president of the ACI's Taiwan chapter, and has received international recognition for his research efforts in developing and promoting self-consolidating concrete (SCC) and high-performing concrete, according to the ACI.