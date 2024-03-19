NYCU partners with British research center to address aging population

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 19 (CNA) National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University (NYCU) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the United Kingdom's National Innovation Centre for Ageing (NICA) on Tuesday, in a bid to address issues raised by societal aging through such methods as big data analysis.

At a press conference held in Taipei, NYCU President Lin Chi-hung (林奇宏) and NICA Deputy Director Lynne Corner signed the MOU, making NYCU the center's first partner in Taiwan.

According to Corner, who also serves as CEO of VOICE, an organization established by NICA to improve geriatric research by collecting knowledge and ideas from across the world, Taiwan's focus on health and technological advantages are conducive to making it a global model for an aging society.

She noted that the focus of aging population work should be shifted from care to "prevention," and to designing services tailored to industry needs based on user experience.

Meanwhile, Lin said that aging is not solely a health issue but also impacts economics, society, public health and even national security.

He noted that just like the U.K., Taiwan is at a critical moment regarding aging population, and collaboration has highlighted Taiwan's role as an international player in fostering a vibrant and long-lived world.

"Transforming academic proposals into policies is another major challenge." Lin said.

At the press event, Shen Jong-chin (沈榮津), a senior advisor to the President, said that with a quarter of the cities and counties in Taiwan having a super-aged society -- where the population aged 65 years old and above exceeds 20 percent -- he hopes an elder care service supply chain can be established to meet society's needs.

Shen expressed hope that NYCU will leverage Taiwan's digital technology advantages to promote research outcomes globally.

Jessica Henry, economic director of the British Office Taipei, said that with NYCU's 20 years of experiences in geriatric research, she hopes for smooth cooperation between the two parties and promised continued assistance from the U.K.'s representative office in Taiwan.