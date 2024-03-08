Idas Losin to become Taiwan's 2nd Indigenous artist at Sydney Biennale
Taipei, March 8 (CNA) Taiwanese oil painter Idas Losin will be the second Indigenous artist from Taiwan to participate in the Biennale of Sydney, titled "Ten Thousand Suns" which will run from Saturday to June 10.
The 48-year-old artist from the Truku and Atayal tribes in Hualien County follows in the footsteps of Aluaiy Kaumakan (武玉玲), who attended the last edition of the Australian event, one of the three biggest international art biennales in the world.
The other two are the Venice and São Paulo biennales.
Idas Losin's murals will be exhibited at the entry of the UNSW Galleries at the biennale, for which she reorganized three pieces of artwork related to Easter Island (Rapa Nui) to represent the Moai statues and Rongorongo, a unique kind of hieroglyph.
The work belongs to her "sunglasses series," which features portraits of people with no countenances wearing a pair of sunglasses and allows viewers to see what is reflected in it.
The other Taiwanese participant in the event is Li Jiun-Yang (李俊陽), "whose artistic practice are infused with elements of folk culture, diverse religious representations and street art aesthetics from Taiwan," according to the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Sydney.
- Cross-Strait
Defense ministry reiterates Taiwan's right to self-defense03/08/2024 11:21 PM
- Sports
Taiwan's Tai Tzu-ying advances to 2024 French Open semis03/08/2024 10:33 PM
- Society
Ex-Nantou school principal impeached over multiple sexual assault cases03/08/2024 09:48 PM
- Culture
Idas Losin to become Taiwan's 2nd Indigenous artist at Sydney Biennale03/08/2024 09:39 PM
- Society
Labor rights groups demand substantive review of Indian workers MOU03/08/2024 09:16 PM