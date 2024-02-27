Taiwan company contributes to award-winning animation series

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 27 (CNA) CGCG Inc., a Kaohsiung-based computer-generated imagery (CGI) production service provider, participated in an animation project that won a Saturn Award for the Best Animated Television Series, the city's Economic Development Bureau said Tuesday.

"Star Wars: The Bad Batch," a science fiction animation with two seasons currently streaming on Disney+ that CGCG worked on, won the same award in 2022 and 2024, according to the Star Wars website.

The series' animation director Brad Rau specially acknowledged CGCG Inc. in this year's awards acceptance speech on Feb. 4, the bureau said.

CGCG Inc. Chairman Shih Wen-hsiang (施文祥) said the award was further affirmation of the company's ability.

The company has participated in numerous award-winning animation projects, including "Abominable and the Invisible City," which won the 2023 Annie Award for Best Animated Television/Broadcast Production for Children.

High-quality talent training programs are important to further improve product quality as cases from international clients increase, he added.

As such, the Kaohsiung Economic Development Bureau said the city was working with CG ARK, an animation and CGI academy, to train talent with expertise in fields such as CGI, animation and interactive technology.

The bureau's Director-General Liao Tai-hsiang (廖泰祥) anticipated more international collaborative cases to come as the city actively trains talents in digital content.

(By Tsai Meng-yu and Wu Kuan-Hsien) Enditem/ASG